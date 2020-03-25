Greta Thunberg, viaggio in Europa con suo padre. Potrebbero avere il Coronavirus

Greta Thunberg ha reso noto di aver sofferto i sintomi del Coronavirus. Per questo motivo, l’attivista svedese è in auto-isolamento.
Che fine ha fatto Greta Thunberg? E’ una domanda che si sono posti in molti, in questi giorni, mentre la pandemia da Coronavirus dilaga ormai in tutto il mondo. L’attivista svedese si è fatta viva sui social, dove ha annunciato, in un post, che potrebbe aver contratto il Covid-19. “Nelle ultime due settimane sono rimasta a casa. Da quando sono tornata dal mio viaggio in Europa centrale mi sono isolata, in un appartamento preso in prestito lontano da mia madre e mia sorella”, scrive Greta su un post su Instagram. I primi sintomi sono apparsi circa dieci giorni fa, e con lei anche suo padre ha iniziato ad accusare malesseri riconducibili al virus. “Mi sentivo stanca, avevo brividi, mal di gola e tosse. Mio padre ha avuto gli stessi sintomi, ma molto più intensi e con la febbre“, prosegue Greta.
Greta ha spiegato, riporta anche l‘Ansa, che in Svezia non è possibile fare il test per Covid-19 a meno che non si abbia bisogno di cure mediche urgenti. A tutti i malati viene chiesto di restare a casa e di isolarsi. Di conseguenza, la sedicenne non si è sottoposta al tampone ma, visti i sintomi e le circostanze, si è detta quasi sicura di aver contratto il virus. Poi, manda un messaggio ai giovani di tutto il mondo sull’importanza di rimanere a casa per non contagiare gli altri. “Non mi sentivo male e non sospettavo di nulla, questo è ciò che rende pericoloso il virus“, scrive. In assenza di sintomi, in tanti non sanno di avere il virus e possono trasmetterlo alle persone a rischio, ricorda Greta. “Noi che non apparteniamo a ai gruppi di persone a rischio abbiamo una responsabilità enorme, le nostre azioni possono fare la differenza tra la vita e la morte per molti altri. Tenetelo a mente”, conclude Greta suggerendo di ascoltare gli esperti e di restare a casa per arginare la diffusione del virus.
The last two weeks I’ve stayed inside. When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) were similar to Italy in the beginning. Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father – who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever. In Sweden you can not test yourself for COVID-19 unless you’re in need of emergent medical treatment. Everyone feeling ill are told to stay at home and isolate themselves. I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it’s extremely likely that I’ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances. Now I’ve basically recovered, but – AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didn’t feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultainously I might not even have suspected anything. Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough. And this it what makes it so much more dangerous. Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they don’t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups. We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others. Please keep that in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus. And remember to always take care of each other and help those in need. #COVID #flattenthecurve
Fonte: Grea Thunberg Twitter, Ansa