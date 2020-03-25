Greta Thunberg, viaggio in Europa con suo padre. Potrebbero avere il Coronavirus

Greta Thunberg ha reso noto di aver sofferto i sintomi del Coronavirus. Per questo motivo, l’attivista svedese è in auto-isolamento.

Che fine ha fatto Greta Thunberg? E’ una domanda che si sono posti in molti, in questi giorni, mentre la pandemia da Coronavirus dilaga ormai in tutto il mondo. L’attivista svedese si è fatta viva sui social, dove ha annunciato, in un post, che potrebbe aver contratto il Covid-19. “Nelle ultime due settimane sono rimasta a casa. Da quando sono tornata dal mio viaggio in Europa centrale mi sono isolata, in un appartamento preso in prestito lontano da mia madre e mia sorella”, scrive Greta su un post su Instagram. I primi sintomi sono apparsi circa dieci giorni fa, e con lei anche suo padre ha iniziato ad accusare malesseri riconducibili al virus. “Mi sentivo stanca, avevo brividi, mal di gola e tosse. Mio padre ha avuto gli stessi sintomi, ma molto più intensi e con la febbre“, prosegue Greta.

Greta ha spiegato, riporta anche l‘Ansa, che in Svezia non è possibile fare il test per Covid-19 a meno che non si abbia bisogno di cure mediche urgenti. A tutti i malati viene chiesto di restare a casa e di isolarsi. Di conseguenza, la sedicenne non si è sottoposta al tampone ma, visti i sintomi e le circostanze, si è detta quasi sicura di aver contratto il virus. Poi, manda un messaggio ai giovani di tutto il mondo sull’importanza di rimanere a casa per non contagiare gli altri. “Non mi sentivo male e non sospettavo di nulla, questo è ciò che rende pericoloso il virus“, scrive. In assenza di sintomi, in tanti non sanno di avere il virus e possono trasmetterlo alle persone a rischio, ricorda Greta. “Noi che non apparteniamo a ai gruppi di persone a rischio abbiamo una responsabilità enorme, le nostre azioni possono fare la differenza tra la vita e la morte per molti altri. Tenetelo a mente”, conclude Greta suggerendo di ascoltare gli esperti e di restare a casa per arginare la diffusione del virus.

